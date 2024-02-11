Pindula|Search Pindula
Impala Car Rental

Marketing Executive (Harare)

Impala Car Rental
Feb. 16, 2024
Job Description

We are actively seeking seasoned Marketing Executives.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The incumbents will expertise in business development, customer service, traditional marketing, brand management, digital marketing, market research and analytics.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in Marketing or a related field
  • Demonstrated track record of at least 3 years in marketing, showcasing proficiency in business development
  • Proven ability to devise and execute effective marketing strategies and campaigns.
  • In-depth understanding of the tourism sector and its underlying dynamics is an added advantage.
  • Experience in leveraging traditional marketing channels and effectively managing brand portfolios.
  • Strong analytical acumen, adept at extracting actionable insights from data.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, essential for seamless collaboration with stakeholders.
  • Familiarity with digital marketing tools, platforms, and analytics is a must.
  • Results-driven mind-set with a focus on delivering tangible outcomes and maximizing ROI.
  • A member of any recognised marketing board is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Please submit your updated resume and a detailed cover letter outlining your relevant experience and qualifications to: recruitment@impala.co.zw.

NB: Impala Car Rental is an Equal Opportunity Employer: We foster an inclusive workplace that values diversity and does not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, disability, or any other protected status.

Deadline: 16 February 2024

Impala Car Rental

Website
+263 77 238 2946
info@impala.co.zw

Impala Car Rental is a market driven entity and a formidable partner in the hospitality & tourism industry specializing in car rental services and packages. 

