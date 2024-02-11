Marketing Executive (Harare)

Job Description

We are actively seeking seasoned Marketing Executives.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbents will expertise in business development, customer service, traditional marketing, brand management, digital marketing, market research and analytics.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Marketing or a related field

Demonstrated track record of at least 3 years in marketing, showcasing proficiency in business development

Proven ability to devise and execute effective marketing strategies and campaigns.

In-depth understanding of the tourism sector and its underlying dynamics is an added advantage.

Experience in leveraging traditional marketing channels and effectively managing brand portfolios.

Strong analytical acumen, adept at extracting actionable insights from data.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, essential for seamless collaboration with stakeholders.

Familiarity with digital marketing tools, platforms, and analytics is a must.

Results-driven mind-set with a focus on delivering tangible outcomes and maximizing ROI.

A member of any recognised marketing board is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Please submit your updated resume and a detailed cover letter outlining your relevant experience and qualifications to: recruitment@impala.co.zw.

NB: Impala Car Rental is an Equal Opportunity Employer: We foster an inclusive workplace that values diversity and does not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, disability, or any other protected status.