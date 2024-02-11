Marketing Executive (Harare)
Impala Car Rental
Job Description
We are actively seeking seasoned Marketing Executives.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The incumbents will expertise in business development, customer service, traditional marketing, brand management, digital marketing, market research and analytics.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Marketing or a related field
- Demonstrated track record of at least 3 years in marketing, showcasing proficiency in business development
- Proven ability to devise and execute effective marketing strategies and campaigns.
- In-depth understanding of the tourism sector and its underlying dynamics is an added advantage.
- Experience in leveraging traditional marketing channels and effectively managing brand portfolios.
- Strong analytical acumen, adept at extracting actionable insights from data.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, essential for seamless collaboration with stakeholders.
- Familiarity with digital marketing tools, platforms, and analytics is a must.
- Results-driven mind-set with a focus on delivering tangible outcomes and maximizing ROI.
- A member of any recognised marketing board is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Please submit your updated resume and a detailed cover letter outlining your relevant experience and qualifications to: recruitment@impala.co.zw.
NB: Impala Car Rental is an Equal Opportunity Employer: We foster an inclusive workplace that values diversity and does not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, disability, or any other protected status.
Deadline: 16 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Impala Car Rental
Browse Jobs
Impala Car Rental is a market driven entity and a formidable partner in the hospitality & tourism industry specializing in car rental services and packages.
Related Jobs
TIMB
Sales Supervisor (Harare)
Deadline:
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Area Sales Coordinator (Midlands)
Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Marketing Officer: Research And Innovation Office
Deadline: