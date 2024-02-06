Marketing Officer: Research And Innovation Office

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Establishing and maintaining productive relationships with MSU’s academic and research community to stimulate awareness of intellectual property issues and commercial opportunities, and to encourage an innovative and entrepreneurial culture within MSU.

Engaging directly and proactively with academic departments to identify MSU’s intellectual property with potential for commercial exploitation.

Assessing the commercial potential of MSU intellectual property based on uniqueness and market potential.

Conducting market surveys, pilot testing of products and services.

Identifying potential industry partners for specific commercialisation opportunities.

Engaging in technology licensing and new venture formation processes.

Carry out any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelors degree in Marketing.

At least three (3) years of working experience in a research and development environment.

The candidate must possess good leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills at all levels within and outside the University.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)