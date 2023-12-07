Matrix Project Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Microbicide Research and Development (R&D) to Advance HIV Prevention Technologies through Responsive Innovation and Excellence (MATRIX) is designed to positively accelerate early R&D for new HIV prevention products by providing an innovative ecosystem in which earlystage HIV prevention technologies can be advanced. MATRIX aims to expedite R&D of products for prevention of HIV in women and meet the unmet needs of women at risk of HIV through engagement of those who are most impacted by HIV by identifying HIV prevention product preferences, needs and priorities to inform technical decisions. This will also be achieved through engaging with relevant end-users and key influencers in relevant locations.

Job Summary

PZAT is looking to engage a full-time Project Officer to manage the day-to-day activities under MATRIX project based in Zimbabwe. S/he will be based in Harare with some travel around the country and the region for end-user consultations and facilitate rapid feedback for product development decision-making.