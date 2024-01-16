Mechanic (Harare)

Job Description

Nash Paints Inc is looking for a Mechanics who will be responsible for inspecting and testing vehicles, completing preventive maintenance and maintaining vehicles.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attending to all breakdowns.

Reviewing and implementing workshop operating procedure.

Ordering of vehicle spares and completion of job cards.

Tests parts and systems of all vehicles to ensure they are working properly.

Follow checklists to ensure that they are working properly.

Perform basic care and maintenance, including changing oil, giving tune-ups, checking fluid levels and rotating tires.

Repair or replace worn parts, such as brake pads and Wheel bearings.

Use testing equipment to ensure that repairs and maintenance are effective.

Explain to Vehicle users their automotive problems and the repairs done on their vehicles.

Ensure all serviced cars are clean.

Test and Lubricate the vehicles’ engine and other major components.

And any other Duties assigned by your supervisor.

Accountable for mechanical risk management in line with organizational and departmental goals.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or certificate in Motor Mechanics.

At least 2 years of Experience in the Field.

Dependability.

Persistence.

Time management.

Problem solving.

Dealing with complexity.

Skills for analysing information.

Other

How to Apply

Drop your CV in person at: Nash Paints Inc (41 Kelvin North Road, Graniteside, Harare).

Deadline: 08 January 2023 from 1100 to 1200 hours