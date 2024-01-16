Pindula|Search Pindula
Mechanic (Harare)

Nash Paints
Jan. 08, 2024
Job Description

Nash Paints Inc is looking for a Mechanics who will be responsible for inspecting and testing vehicles, completing preventive maintenance and maintaining vehicles.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Attending to all breakdowns.
  • Reviewing and implementing workshop operating procedure.
  • Ordering of vehicle spares and completion of job cards.
  • Tests parts and systems of all vehicles to ensure they are working properly.
  • Follow checklists to ensure that they are working properly.
  • Perform basic care and maintenance, including changing oil, giving tune-ups, checking fluid levels and rotating tires.
  • Repair or replace worn parts, such as brake pads and Wheel bearings.
  • Use testing equipment to ensure that repairs and maintenance are effective.
  • Explain to Vehicle users their automotive problems and the repairs done on their vehicles.
  • Ensure all serviced cars are clean.
  • Test and Lubricate the vehicles’ engine and other major components.
  • And any other Duties assigned by your supervisor.
  • Accountable for mechanical risk management in line with organizational and departmental goals.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma or certificate in Motor Mechanics.
  • At least 2 years of Experience in the Field.
  • Dependability.
  • Persistence.
  • Time management.
  • Problem solving.
  • Dealing with complexity.
  • Skills for analysing information.

Other

How to Apply

Drop your CV in person at: Nash Paints Inc (41 Kelvin North Road, Graniteside, Harare).

Deadline: 08 January 2023 from 1100 to 1200 hours

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

