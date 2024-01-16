Mechanic (Harare)
Nash Paints
Job Description
Nash Paints Inc is looking for a Mechanics who will be responsible for inspecting and testing vehicles, completing preventive maintenance and maintaining vehicles.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Attending to all breakdowns.
- Reviewing and implementing workshop operating procedure.
- Ordering of vehicle spares and completion of job cards.
- Tests parts and systems of all vehicles to ensure they are working properly.
- Follow checklists to ensure that they are working properly.
- Perform basic care and maintenance, including changing oil, giving tune-ups, checking fluid levels and rotating tires.
- Repair or replace worn parts, such as brake pads and Wheel bearings.
- Use testing equipment to ensure that repairs and maintenance are effective.
- Explain to Vehicle users their automotive problems and the repairs done on their vehicles.
- Ensure all serviced cars are clean.
- Test and Lubricate the vehicles’ engine and other major components.
- And any other Duties assigned by your supervisor.
- Accountable for mechanical risk management in line with organizational and departmental goals.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma or certificate in Motor Mechanics.
- At least 2 years of Experience in the Field.
- Dependability.
- Persistence.
- Time management.
- Problem solving.
- Dealing with complexity.
- Skills for analysing information.
Other
How to Apply
Drop your CV in person at: Nash Paints Inc (41 Kelvin North Road, Graniteside, Harare).
Deadline: 08 January 2023 from 1100 to 1200 hours
Nash Paints
Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.
