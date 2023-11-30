Nurse Anesthetist (Harare)
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Job Description
Corporate24 is currently seeking a dedicated Nurse Anesthetist to join our team of healthcare professionals.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Administer anesthesia and anesthesia-related care before, during, and after surgical, therapeutic, diagnostic, and obstetrical procedures.
- Collaborate with the healthcare team to develop and implement patient-specific anesthesia care plans.
- Monitor patients' vital signs and adjust anesthesia levels as needed to ensure patient safety and comfort.
- Provide pre-anesthetic evaluation and post-anesthetic follow-up care.
- Participate in the management of pain and emergency situations.
- Adhere to all regulatory and ethical standards for anesthesia care delivery.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Nurse Anesthesia.
- Valid practicing certificate.
- Strong clinical judgment and critical thinking skills.
- Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, high-pressure multi- disciplinary environment.
Other
How to Apply
Please send CVs to:
The Administrator
Corporate 24 Healthcare
6 Bath Road Belgravia
Harare
Or on: recruitment@corp24med.com
An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.
