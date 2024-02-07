Pindula|Search Pindula
Westgate Industrial Training College

Nurse (Bulawayo)

Westgate Industrial Training College
Feb. 19, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Promote wellness education.
  • Raise requisitions and dispense medicines.
  • Diagnose and manage trainees and staff.
  • Keeping track of trainees health records.
  • Providing HIV testing services.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in General Nursing.
  • Certificate in HIV testing counselling..
  • Practising Certificate from relevant councils.
  • At least two years relevant working experience.
  • A certificate in Forensic pharmacy will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from self-motivated and committed individuals which should include a cover letter, detailed CV with traceable references, certified copies of national registration documents, academic and professional/ technical certificates should be submitted to:

The Principal

Westgate Industrial Training College

Attention: Human Resources

PO Box 1585

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

hand delivery

or send an email to: westgatehumanresources@gmail.com

NB. Former Civil Servants should attach re-appointment letter.

Deadline: 19 February 2024

Westgate Industrial Training College

The institution was established in June 1983 by the Ministry of Manpower Planning and Development. It was set up to address the needs of industry vis-a-vis training skilled employees from unclassified to class one.

 Address: P.O.Box 1585 Bulawayo

Tel: (+263) 09-74110

