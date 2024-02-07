Nurse (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Promote wellness education.

Raise requisitions and dispense medicines.

Diagnose and manage trainees and staff.

Keeping track of trainees health records.

Providing HIV testing services.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in General Nursing.

Certificate in HIV testing counselling..

Practising Certificate from relevant councils.

At least two years relevant working experience.

A certificate in Forensic pharmacy will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from self-motivated and committed individuals which should include a cover letter, detailed CV with traceable references, certified copies of national registration documents, academic and professional/ technical certificates should be submitted to:

The Principal