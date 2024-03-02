Nurse (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Nurse is responsible for identifying health needs early, determining risk and protective factors, and providing early intervention to prevent issues from escalating.

Duties and Responsibilities

To be in charge of all health matters at the center.

Advising both the staff and inmates on health issues.

Ordering drugs and other supplies as maybe needed by the center.

Keeping proper records of such supplies and drugs.

Ordering medication as may be required by the inmates and to keep proper and accurate records of medication so administered.

Accompanying any serious cases to the doctor.

Advising parents/relatives through the head of any serious changes in the condition of their children.

Carrying out periodic inspections of the center with a view to advising the head on areas that need attention including residential areas for the staff.

Carrying out any other related duties that may be assigned to you by the head from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have "O" level.

Diploma in general nursing or equivalent.

Other

How to Apply

Send detailed application and copies of qualifications to: zimcarerecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 07 March 2024