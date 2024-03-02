Nurse (Bulawayo)
ZIMCARE TRUST
Job Description
The Nurse is responsible for identifying health needs early, determining risk and protective factors, and providing early intervention to prevent issues from escalating.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To be in charge of all health matters at the center.
- Advising both the staff and inmates on health issues.
- Ordering drugs and other supplies as maybe needed by the center.
- Keeping proper records of such supplies and drugs.
- Ordering medication as may be required by the inmates and to keep proper and accurate records of medication so administered.
- Accompanying any serious cases to the doctor.
- Advising parents/relatives through the head of any serious changes in the condition of their children.
- Carrying out periodic inspections of the center with a view to advising the head on areas that need attention including residential areas for the staff.
- Carrying out any other related duties that may be assigned to you by the head from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have "O" level.
- Diploma in general nursing or equivalent.
Other
How to Apply
Send detailed application and copies of qualifications to: zimcarerecruitment@gmail.com
Deadline: 07 March 2024
ZIMCARE is a non-profit making organisation registered under the Private Voluntary Organisation Act (Chapter 17:05) with the mandate of caring and creating enabling learning environment for children with intellectual challenges in Zimbabwe so that they can realise their full potential. The private voluntary organisation supporting people with mental health challenges in Zimbabwe.
Address: https://zimcaretrust.org/
