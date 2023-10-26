Onboarding Success Partner (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Promoting, developing, and maintaining an effective and supportive mentoring relationship with students in support of other school teaching professionals.
- Planning and promoting positive activities within the Academy and community setting.
- Facilitating and participating in the development of a students’ induction/orientation program.
- Developing and implementing personalized action plans for groups and individual students based on a comprehensive assessment of their strengths, needs, and strategies for overcoming barriers to learning.
- Monitoring the progress of students at regular interviews and reviewing set targets when necessary, assisting in tracking the achievement of students in liaison with relevant lecturers.
- Providing regular written reports on work on program progress.
- Supporting the Head of the Academy in ensuring the professional and effective delivery of effective efficient student services in the Academy.
- Offering psycho-social support to students and making recommendations for referrals where required.
- Ensuring that the Academy complies with Safety, Health, and Environment (SHE) policies guided by internal regulations.Curriculum development and timetable scheduling.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree.
- At least 2 Years Experience.
Required skills:
- Experience in facilitation, program development and implementation.
- Strong research and writing skills.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 03 November 2023
Higherlife Foundation
Higherlife Foundation (Higherlife) is a social impact organization that invests in human capital to build thriving individuals, communities, and sustainable livelihoods. Founded by Strive and Tsitsi Masiyiwa in 1996, the Foundation was first launched in Zimbabwe and has since spread its footprint to Lesotho, Burundi, Rwanda, Swaziland, South Africa, and Kenya. Higherlife Foundation implements projects in Education; Health; Rural Transformation and Sustainable Livelihoods; and Disaster Relief and Preparedness impacting millions of lives in the communities it serves.