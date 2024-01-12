Operating Theatre Nurse (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from qualified and experienced candidates for the above position based in Harare under St Annes Hospital.

Duties and Responsibilities

Communicating and informing patients and their families about the surgery, its risks and benefits.

Assessing patients before surgery.

Supporting the anesthetists.

Preparing all the instruments that are necessary for the surgical procedure.

Inspecting the operating theatre and making sure it is fit for purpose.

Briefing with the team.

Sending for the patient and moving them to theatre.

Providing high standards of skilled care and support during each phase of a patient’s perioperative care.

Sending the patient to recovery.

Any other duties that may be prescribed by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in General Nursing.

Diploma in Operating Theatre Nursing.

Current Practicing Certificate

prior work experience OTN work experience an added advantage.

Excellent supervisory skills.

Good problem solving and decision-making skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Basic Problem skills.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates in possession of the above should send applications together with current detailed CV’s to: hr@stanneshospital.co.zw and mention the position being applied for in the subject matter.

Deadline: 12 January 2024