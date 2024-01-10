Operations Manager (Harare)

Job Description

This is an exciting opportunity for an individual with a proven track record in operations management within the financial services industry. The successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing all operational aspects of PremierCredit Zimbabwe to ensure efficiency, productivity, and exceptional customer service.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement operational policies and procedures to enhance organizational efficiency.

Oversee the day-to-day operations of the company, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Manage and optimize operational processes to improve productivity and reduce costs.

Lead and mentor a team of operational staff, providing guidance and support to ensure high performance and professional growth.

Collaborate with other departments to streamline cross-functional processes and enhance overall organizational effectiveness.

Monitor and analyze operational performance metrics to identify areas for improvement and implement solutions.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Finance, or a related field. A master's degree is a plus.

Proven experience in operations management within the financial services industry, with a minimum of 5 years of relevant experience.

Strong leadership and people management skills with a track record of building and leading high-performing teams.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a keen eye for process optimization and efficiency improvement.

In-depth knowledge of regulatory requirements and best practices in the financial services industry.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

If you are a results-oriented professional with a passion for operational excellence and want to be part of a dynamic and growing organization, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

To apply, please send your CV and a cover letter to: recruiting@premiercredit.co.zw with the subject line "Application for Operations Manager Position"