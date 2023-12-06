Parts Supervisor: PITSTOP/ MAHINDRA (Harare )

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

Establishes individual parts inventory levels and balances them for maximum turnover.

Assists in the supervision of the stock order procedures.

Works with the Workshop and Service Managers to ensure a timely turnaround of parts needed for internal jobs.

Provides technical assistance to employees and customers.

Handles customer complaints immediately and according to the Company’s guidelines.

Assists in developing sales promotions.

Assists in analyzing departmental operations and storage layout and revises as needed for maximum effectiveness.

Achieve Monthly Parts Sales targets as per Budget.

Training of Parts Sales staff and Graduate Trainees.

Maintaining rapport with customers to grow the Parts sales Business.

Qualifications and Experience

A Sales/Marketing/Business Administration qualification.

Purchasing qualification will be an added advantage.

Technical Qualification an added advantage.

Class 4 Driver’s license.

Skills and Attributes:

Energetic and quality oriented.

Good written and oral communication skills.

Promotional prowess and networking ability.

Customer responsiveness.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.