Payroll Clerk (Harare)
Job Description
The above mentioned position has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the vacancies. The successful candidates will be based at TIMB Head Office.
REPORTS TO: HUMAN CAPITAL OFFICER
Duties and Responsibilities
- Accurately capturing payroll imput and updating employee records.
- Checking registration of new employees with Pension Houses eg NSSA.
- Printing Journals and ensure accuracy of the respective Entries (Data Validation).
- Correctly interpreting awards, agreements, contracts and count determinations for payments.
- Compiling payroll month end journals and other payroll reports.
- Ensure payroll backups.
- Timeously attending to payroll queries from stakeholders.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Human Resources Management.
- An Advanced Certificate or Diploma in Payroll administration.
- Knowledge of Belina Payroll system is a distinct advantage.
- Minimum of 3 years relevant experience.
- MS Excel and MS word skills.
- Ability to multi task.
- Team work.
- Good communication skills across all levels.
- Self-starter.
- Unquestionable integrity.
Other
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 04 January 2024
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.