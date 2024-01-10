Payroll Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

The above mentioned position has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the vacancies. The successful candidates will be based at TIMB Head Office.

REPORTS TO: HUMAN CAPITAL OFFICER

Duties and Responsibilities

Accurately capturing payroll imput and updating employee records.

Checking registration of new employees with Pension Houses eg NSSA.

Printing Journals and ensure accuracy of the respective Entries (Data Validation).

Correctly interpreting awards, agreements, contracts and count determinations for payments.

Compiling payroll month end journals and other payroll reports.

Ensure payroll backups.

Timeously attending to payroll queries from stakeholders.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Human Resources Management.

An Advanced Certificate or Diploma in Payroll administration.

Knowledge of Belina Payroll system is a distinct advantage.

Minimum of 3 years relevant experience.

MS Excel and MS word skills.

Ability to multi task.

Team work.

Good communication skills across all levels.

Self-starter.

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line.