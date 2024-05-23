Pharmacy Technician (Bindura)

Job Description

A vacancy has arisen for a Pharmacy Technician at our Branch in Bindura. We seek suitable candidates to fill in the post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Check prescription orders, reviews narcotic reconciliations, dispense, and also verify medication in compliance with state federal regulations.

Review plus process electronic prescriptions for accuracy and quality.

Consult with physicians and/or nursing staff via telephone regarding orders, interactions and additionally patient reactions to medications.

Answer questions from customer service representatives technicians.

Manage drug inventory and assist with drug file maintenance and ordering.

Assist with quality improvement initiatives.

Ensure the dispensing system is active at all times requirements.

Ensuring that your personnel licenses and certificates are available and up to date as per regulatory.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma as a Pharmacy Technician is a requirement.

At least 2 years experience in a Pharmacy.

Knowledge of New Health 263 is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit their applications together with Curriculum Vitae in word format and certified copies of proof of qualification no later than Tuesday 18 June 2024 before 14:00hrs to:

Or Email: ponai.aucc@gmail.com