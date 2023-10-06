Picker/ Packer (Harare)

Job Description

Secondary Book Press (Pvt) Ltd is inviting applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill in the post of Picker/ Packer. The incumbents will report to the Warehouse Supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining documentation and keeping accurate records of warehouse activities.

Assisting with deliveries where required.

Receiving and checking deliveries to ensure that the correct amount and type of stock is delivered and without damages.

Packing stock in a neatly organized and secured fashion.

Be accountable for all the assigned inventory.

Ensure security of all the items stored in the warehouse.

Ensure transparency in receiving and dispatching stock.

Signing delivery notes upon receipt of goods.

Unpacking items and arranging these on shelves or proper positions, if needed.

Preparing our clients’ orders by gathering and loading stock.

Reporting all breakages and peeling off products.

Perform any other duties that may be necessary or are assigned by management from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

A diploma in Purchase and Supply, Accounting or Business Studies.

At least 2 year working experience in a warehouse.

Proficient knowledge of inventory and inventory control systems.

Proficient computer skills in commanding accounting software’s like Sage Pastel.

Outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal.

Available to work extended hours.

Relative physical strength and stamina.

A service-driven, warm, and accountable disposition.

Good moral character.

Positive work history and ability to maintain solid attendance.

Other

How to Apply

All interested and qualified candidates must email their current CVs, certified copies of educational or professional qualifications to: careers@secondarybookpress.co.zw, clearly state the position you are applying for in the subject line.

Alternatively, you can drop certified copies of educational or professional qualifications and CVs with contact details at Secondary Book Press head office in; 4th Floor, CABS CENTRE, 74 Jason Moyo, (Cnr Jason Moyo & 2nd Street), Harare.