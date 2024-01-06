Procurement Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Responsible for maintaining positive supplier relations, evaluating supply options, conducting preliminary evaluation of purchases, and maintaining accurate records.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Source quotations and prepare comparative bid analysis.
- Raise Purchase orders and have documents reviewed and signed by respective departments.
- Procurement of goods and services following the Procurement policy.
- Support the preparation of proper and complete specification for goods and services.
- Ensure quality and quantity control of procured goods and services as per specifications.
- Ensure that suppliers are paid on time and communicate of such payments to suppliers.
- Follow up with suppliers to ensure speedy and complete deliveries of ordered goods.
- Carry out due diligence on suppliers and maintain an updated approved list of suppliers.
- Carry out regular market surveys for regular goods and services to ensure that the organisation continues to get value for money (VfM).
- Ensure that files are up to date as per the procurement filing and documentation guidelines.
- Ensure that files are clearly and legibly labelled for easy access and retrieval of documents.
- Keep both manual and electronic files in an orderly manner.
- Conduct supplier selection, management, and evaluation.
- Tracking goods and services that are in the procurement cycle.
- Managing the contracts portfolio for the Admin section (following contracting process, everyday supplier relationship management, create and follow-up on the contracts schedule).
- Responsible for all aspects of the procurement process (drafting tender specifications, launching tenders, etc.).
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Procurement/ Supply Management/ Purchasing and Supply Chain/ Logistics or higher.
- Working on professionalization with bodies like CIPS or Membership of Professional Body is a distinct advantage.
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in procurement or supply chain management.
- Ability to work fast and accurately under intense pressure with minimum supervision.
- High level of integrity, honesty, commitment, and professionalism; Ability to multitask.
- Computer skills, including proficiency in Email, Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Word are essential.
- Good record keeping excellent interpersonal and communication skills and good command of English (both written and oral).
- A clean class 4 driver’s license is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send one-page motivational letter including expected salary, and a detailed CV to: finance.yazim@youngafrica.org. Applications should be clearly written "Procurement Officer" in the subject line.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 09 January 2024
Young Africa International
Young Africa International is an NGO dedicated to training young people in Africa in skills for work and entrepreneurship established in 1998. It is a confederation of independently and locally registered affiliated branches which act as independent NGOs. Each affiliate runs training centres, youth (self-) employment programmes and community activities.
Website: www.youngafrica.org