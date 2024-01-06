Procurement Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Responsible for maintaining positive supplier relations, evaluating supply options, conducting preliminary evaluation of purchases, and maintaining accurate records.

Duties and Responsibilities

Source quotations and prepare comparative bid analysis.

Raise Purchase orders and have documents reviewed and signed by respective departments.

Procurement of goods and services following the Procurement policy.

Support the preparation of proper and complete specification for goods and services.

Ensure quality and quantity control of procured goods and services as per specifications.

Ensure that suppliers are paid on time and communicate of such payments to suppliers.

Follow up with suppliers to ensure speedy and complete deliveries of ordered goods.

Carry out due diligence on suppliers and maintain an updated approved list of suppliers.

Carry out regular market surveys for regular goods and services to ensure that the organisation continues to get value for money (VfM).

Ensure that files are up to date as per the procurement filing and documentation guidelines.

Ensure that files are clearly and legibly labelled for easy access and retrieval of documents.

Keep both manual and electronic files in an orderly manner.

Conduct supplier selection, management, and evaluation.

Tracking goods and services that are in the procurement cycle.

Managing the contracts portfolio for the Admin section (following contracting process, everyday supplier relationship management, create and follow-up on the contracts schedule).

Responsible for all aspects of the procurement process (drafting tender specifications, launching tenders, etc.).

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Procurement/ Supply Management/ Purchasing and Supply Chain/ Logistics or higher.

Working on professionalization with bodies like CIPS or Membership of Professional Body is a distinct advantage.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in procurement or supply chain management.

Ability to work fast and accurately under intense pressure with minimum supervision.

High level of integrity, honesty, commitment, and professionalism; Ability to multitask.

Computer skills, including proficiency in Email, Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Word are essential.

Good record keeping excellent interpersonal and communication skills and good command of English (both written and oral).

A clean class 4 driver’s license is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send one-page motivational letter including expected salary, and a detailed CV to: finance.yazim@youngafrica.org. Applications should be clearly written "Procurement Officer" in the subject line.

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.