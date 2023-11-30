Procurement Officer (Harare)
Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT)
Job Description
Reporting to Procurement Manager, the job holder will be charged with the responsibility of Procurement process.
- Duty Station: Head Office (Harare).
- Job Grade: D3.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring adherence and compliance with Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (PPDPA) [Chapter 22:23] and the General Regulations (S.I 5 of 2018) and its Amendments.
- Preparing the Annual Procurement and Individual Plan in accordance with PPDPA Act [Chapter 22:23].
- Preparing Procurement Returns for submission to PRAZ and other internal reports as assigned
- Sourcing and making recommendations on the best supplier in order for the Agency to acquire goods, services and works at advantageous terms which include value for money, cost saving and best quality.
- Preparing bidding documents in compliance with the Provision of the PPDPA Act [Chapter 22:23].
- Designing specifications and the evaluation criteria in liason with the user departments
- Managing the bidding process.
- Managing the evaluation of bids in line with the stipulated evaluation criteria.
- Administering supplier contracts.
- Preparation of monthly, quarterly and yearly Procurement Reports in line with PRAZ and other internal guidelines.
Qualifications and Experience
- Honours Degree in Purchasing and Supply/Supply Chain Management or equivalent.
- At least 1 years post qualification experience in a public sector entity.
Key competencies and attributes:
- Knowledge of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act. (Chapter 22:23).
- Must be a team player, highly skilled communicator with proven and outstanding negotiating and networking skills.
- Ability to work under pressure to meet important deadlines.
- Ability to avoid any conflict of interest in the procurement process.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 03 December 2023
Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) is the statistics agency of Zimbabwe. It is headquartered in the Kaguvi Building in Harare. Census and Statistics Act of 2007 created the agency. It replaced the Central Statistical Office (CSO).
Its major roles are the collection, collation, analysis and dissemination of integrated, relevant, reliable and timely official statistics in Zimbabwe. Conduct household surveys in the social and economic areas as well as censuses of population and housing and the censuses of business establishments.
