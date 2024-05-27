Production Manager - CUTKLEEN

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Executive Director through the Finance and Human Resources Manager, the Production Manager shall be responsible for:

Planning and supervising entire production operations of the facility with an aim for high performance.

Monitoring and prioritizing workflow of production to meet deadlines.

Implementing quality controls and maintenance of equipment.

Ensuring compliance with professional standards such as health and safety requirements.

Ensuring a clean and safe working environment.

Supervising and motivating workers.

Conducting training and providing educational materials to subordinates.

Conducting reviews for subordinates.

Ensuring that the unit is highly profitable ad self-sustainable.

Developing sales and marketing strategies.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.

Qualifications and Experience

The applicant must have at least a degree in Chemistry/Chemical Technology/Applied Chemistry or equivalent. At least two years of relevant work experience in the chemical or related manufacturing industry is a requirement.

The ideal candidate must have good appreciation of all aspects of manufacturing in chemical industry including: quality assurance, safety, stores control, packaging, dispatch, supervision, communication, computer literacy, technical, analytical and good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to: