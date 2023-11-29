Project Officer
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentiokned post in the Physical Planning Works and Estates.
Reporting to the Director of Physical Planning, Works and Estates, The Projects Officer is responsible for planning, organising, overseeing and leading projects from ideation through to completion while ensuring that these projects are on time, on budget, and within scope.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Coordinating and controlling projects from the design stage through to completion and handover.
- Liaising with contractors and consultants onsite and ensuring that general specifications are met and construction procedures are executed properly.
- Directing construction inspection, project supervision and monitoring.
- Filing all projects records in a proper manner that allows easy retrieval.
- Receiving and recording construction drawings issued.
- Submitting daily, weekly and monthly progress reports as appropriate and as directed.
- Ensuring that the site and occupational health and safety measures are observed.
- Carrying out any other duties as assigned by the Director.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering,
- Electrical Engineering, Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering, Construction, Architecture or Quantity Surveying.
- A Master’s Degree in any of the above disciplines or a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Management will be an added advantage.
- At least 5 years’ post-qualification experience in the construction industry and a clean class 4 Driver’s licence.
Skills and Attributes:
- Analytical and methodical, with good coordination skills.
- Ability to pay attention to detail.
- Effective communication skills.
- Ability to manage time and prioritize tasks.
- Strong leadership and good decision making skills.
- Technical expertise and good team building skills.
- Ability to work under pressure.
Other
CONDITIONS OF SERVICE:
An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939, Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 08 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.