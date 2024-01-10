Property Manager (Harare & Bulawayo)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role is individually accountable for identifying and closing profitable, value adding leasing deals for vacancies and renewals on client portfolios, through own efforts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Identifies and closes letting and sales deals according to client terms and prospect types.
- Identifies property (retail & C&I) trends for opportunities.
- Identifies and resolves problematic vacancies for portfolio clients.
- Develops and maintains customer / industry networks to maximize lead identification.
Lease Management:
- Individually accountable for identifying and closing letting and sales deals according to client terms and prospect types, through own efforts.
- Identifies and resolves problematic vacancies for portfolio clients.
Personal Effectiveness:
- Accountable for service delivery through own efforts.
- Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality for periods of 1 day to a maximum of 3 months.
- Makes increased contributions by broadening individual skills.
- Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results.
- Accepts and lives the company values.
Market Research:
- Develops and maintains customer/industry networks to maximise lead identification.
- Identifies property (retail and C&I) trends for opportunities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Commerce (Required), Bachelor Of Technology Real Estate: Property Studies (Required).
- Skills: Accountability, C (Programming Language), Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Loans, Lease Management, Leasing, Market Research, Profitability, Renewals, Sales, Service Delivery.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 16 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.