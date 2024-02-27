Quarry Manager (Gwanda)
Job Description
Oversees and manages the safe, legal, sustainable, cost-effective mining of quality clinker raw materials. In addition, manages effective and efficient limestone and clay crushing to deliver quality stockpiles.
Site: Colleen Bawn
Location - Town / City Gwanda
Location - Province Matabeleland North
Managing the production of monthly, weekly, and daily production schedules.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintaining a system of tracking and reporting Key Performance Indicators.
- Proactively use mining production data to identify trends and opportunities for continuous improvement.
- Providing guidance and input into process optimization, root cause analysis, and raw material & and product trials.
- Ensuring raw material stock levels are within budgeted inventory levels.
- Mining equipment management.
- Governance – Implementing protocols as per the departmental protocol and ensuring compliance with mining statutory licenses and permits.
- Risk Management - Promote and ensure adherence to safety, health and environmental procedures and promote ensure compliance with IMS system.
Qualifications and Experience
- Mining Engineering degree or equivalent.
- Minimum of 5 years of Cement/Lime manufacturing processing and Opencast Mining at managerial level.
- In-depth understanding and knowledge of earthmoving/ plant equipment.
- ZIE Accreditation
- Full Blasting Licence
- Knowledge of Mining Engineering software like Surpac Mine Planning
- Customer-focused.
- Team player.
- Critical thinking skills.
- Results orientated - driving a high-performing culture.
- Solid process orientated.
- Adapting and responding to change.
How to Apply
Deadline: 28 February 2024
PPC Cement
PPC can trace back its beginning to more than 130 years to the outskirts of Tshwane (formerly known as Pretoria), South Africa. Incorporated in 1892 as the first cement manufacturer in South Africa.
Established in 1913, Portland Holdings Ltd, which trades as PPC, is the country’s largest and oldest cement manufacturer. Capable of producing up to 1.8 million tons of cement per annum, we supply quality cement to customers in Zimbabwe, as well as Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique.