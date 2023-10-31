Quarry Mine Manager (Harare)

Job Description

The person will be responsible for overseeing all operations at the mine, manage staff, coordinate production and monitor site systems and ensuring that production targets are met.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitor activities on the quarry to ensure that extraction and processing work is carried out to the highest standard and efficiently.

Undertake regular site inspections and risk assessments in order to comply with all Health and Safety regulations.

Altering the quarry production system in accordance with materials required.

Developing and implementing inspection systems and checklist.

Checking that quarry production levels are maintained safely to schedule.

Managing production performance, monitoring targets and process setting.

Responsible for drill patterns, blast designs and volume estimation.

Implementing and enforcing of safety regulations on mining sites.

Ensuring compliance with relevant laws and by-laws including Mining (Management and Safety) regulations, Explosive regulations and environmental management Act.

Performing long, medium and short term plans for pit designs.

Taking part in the recruitment and selection of mine staff, managing their performance, handling staff grievances and disciplinary process.

Carrying out surveying activities including topographical surveying, pit surveying, setting out pit designs, volume calculations etc.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Mining Engineering or related.

Diploma in Mining, Geology or Surveying.

At least 7 years experience in similar position.

Full blasting license.

Proven relevant experience in open pit production, planning, drilling and blasting experience.

Strong man management skills.

Ability to tolerate noisy, dirty, dusty and uncomfortable work environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates must email their application letters, CV together with certified copies of qualifications to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com

Deadline: 07 November 2023