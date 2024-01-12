Resident Medical Doctor (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position of Resident Medical Doctor based at Avondale Urgent Care Clinic.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prescribe treatment and medications.

Carry out minor surgical interventions.

Providing health education.

Handling medical and surgical emergencies.

Initiating continuous education.

Maintaining Health Management Systems.

Provide confidential patient consultation and medical care.

Liason with other healthcare providers and specialists to facilitate referrals.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery (MBChB).

Open Practicing Centre.

At least 3 years post qualification experience.

Current Practicing Certificate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification on: ponai.aucc@gmail.com or admin@aucc.co.zw

Deadline: 22 January 2023