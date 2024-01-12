Resident Medical Doctor (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position of Resident Medical Doctor based at Avondale Urgent Care Clinic.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prescribe treatment and medications.
- Carry out minor surgical interventions.
- Providing health education.
- Handling medical and surgical emergencies.
- Initiating continuous education.
- Maintaining Health Management Systems.
- Provide confidential patient consultation and medical care.
- Liason with other healthcare providers and specialists to facilitate referrals.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery (MBChB).
- Open Practicing Centre.
- At least 3 years post qualification experience.
- Current Practicing Certificate.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons should submit their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification on: ponai.aucc@gmail.com or admin@aucc.co.zw
Deadline: 22 January 2023
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic
Avondale Urgent Care Clinic is a subsidiary of Ponai Medical Centre Private Limited which is a wholly private owned Zimbabwean Health Service Business Enterprise. The business currently runs a private hospital in Bindura, a private urgent care clinic in Harare. The company was incorporated in 2004 in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe and it is fully registered under the Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe.
Address: 11A Lincoln Road Avondale
Website: https://www.aucc.co.zw/
Phone: 077 482 4258