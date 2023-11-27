Roller Compactor Operator x2
Glenrise
Job Description
An established organization in mining and construction seeks to recruit suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the following positions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate in Plant and Equipment Operation.
- At least 10 years proven working experience.
- Experience in the construction industry is an added advantage.
- Possesses good negotiation skills.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are invited to submit their application letter together with an updated CV to: ginvhumanresources@gmail.com with Job Title In The Subject Line Of The Email.
Deadline: 27 November 2023
Glenrise
Glenrise is service enabler which specialises in mining and mining support, civil and general works , procurement & resourcing construction and hospitality.
