Safety, Health And Environmental Officer - Construction Unit (Beitbridge)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified person to fill the above mentioned post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Site Engineer. The position is responsible for making sure all the workers at a construction site are working safely and following all correct safety procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct daily environmental and safety audits to ensure compliance with relevant policies and statutes.

Inspect and examine all health and safety related complaints, workplace accidents, outbreaks of diseases, the spill of hazardous toxins or poison.

Search for physical, biological, and chemical workplace hazards.

Investigate the construction site to ascertain equipment, production, and material processes do not pose a safety or health hazard to employees, work guests, and the general public.

Create, evaluate, and implement health and safety programs and strategies.

Liaison with national bodies on Safety, Health and Environmental activities in order to come up with plans and facilitate compliance with statutes.

Write daily/weekly safety and health reports or injury logs and ensure they are completed and submitted to relevant offices.

Train Employees and advice employers and all relevant stakeholders on issues of workplace safety and environmental protection.

Creating different frameworks that will reduce accidents and improve workplace safety.

Verify the adequacy and safety of all work proposed tools and equipment.

Review and approve all subcontractors’ safety plans.

Train and run drills and exercise with workers on how to manage an emergency situation.

Qualifications and Experience

An appropriate degree or equivalent professional qualification in the Occupational Health and Safety field.

Membership of a relevant professional body.

At least 2 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above stated requirements should submit a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of proof of qualifications, clearly headed “SAFETY, HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL OFFICER - CONSTRUCTION” to:

The Human Resource & Administration Executive, Bag 7719, HARARE