Sales Administrator (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The job exists to provide clerical and organisational support to the sales team by processing orders, answering customers queries, maintaining the sales database and providing after-sales support.

Duties and Responsibilities

Answering incoming calls; re-directing calls as required and managing the toll-free line.

Attending to walk in clients.

Diary management and arranging appointments for management, and staff.

Generating purchase orders and all other company related orders.

Communicating with existing clients and conducting customer surveys.

Providing administration support to Sales, Senior Management and all other departments.

Preparing regular reports and presentations.

Liaising with the Logistics department to ensure timely delivery of company products.

Administration of Tenders.

Directing feedback from customers to relevant departments.

Maintaining the company social media accounts.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/ Diploma in Business Management, Administration, Marketing or equivalent.

At least 2 years' experience in a similar role.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates must send their CVs and application letters to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for on the subject.

Deadline: 06 March 2024