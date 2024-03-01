Pindula|Search Pindula
Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe

Sales Administrator (Bulawayo)

Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe
Mar. 06, 2024
Job Description

The job exists to provide clerical and organisational support to the sales team by processing orders, answering customers queries, maintaining the sales database and providing after-sales support.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Answering incoming calls; re-directing calls as required and managing the toll-free line.
  • Attending to walk in clients.
  • Diary management and arranging appointments for management, and staff.
  • Generating purchase orders and all other company related orders.
  • Communicating with existing clients and conducting customer surveys.
  • Providing administration support to Sales, Senior Management and all other departments.
  • Preparing regular reports and presentations.
  • Liaising with the Logistics department to ensure timely delivery of company products.
  • Administration of Tenders.
  • Directing feedback from customers to relevant departments.
  • Maintaining the company social media accounts.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree/ Diploma in Business Management, Administration, Marketing or equivalent.
  • At least 2 years' experience in a similar role.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates must send their CVs and application letters to: vacancies@tsapogroup.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for on the subject.

Deadline: 06 March 2024

Massbreed Investments t/a FAW Zimbabwe

Massbreed Investments is a broad-based Zimbabwean company with interests in commercial vehicle selling (motor industry) and is one of the top quoted companies in the market. its commercial vehicle selling business undertakes distribution of Golden Dragon buses and Faw trucks across the region.

Address: 184 Mutare Rd, Harare

