Sales and Marketing Administrator (Harare)

Job Description

Clamore Solar is a renewable energy. We are involved in the energy industry. Due to our growth expansion, an exciting opportunity for a reliable and trustworthy sales and marketing administrator has arisen in our organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Offering sales support.

Processing sales orders.

Maintaining customer records.

Generating timely quotes & closing deals in the shortest period possible.

Making peic reports as required by management.

Receiving and serving listed and walking-in customers.

Preparing a calling schedule and following up on client demands.

Maintaining a strong market presenceriod.

Qualifications and Experience

Excellent communication skills.

Digital marketing experience will be an added advantage.

The person must have a strong background in customer service.

At least 2 years experience in the renewable industry.

Candidates should hold a qualification for marketing or equivalent.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and appropriately qualified candidates can send their CVs with reputable and contactable referees by email to: clamorerecruit@gmail.com

Deadline: 30 October 2023