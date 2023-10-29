Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Clamore Solar

Sales and Marketing Administrator (Harare)

Clamore Solar
Oct. 30, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Clamore Solar is a renewable energy. We are involved in the energy industry. Due to our growth expansion, an exciting opportunity for a reliable and trustworthy sales and marketing administrator has arisen in our organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Offering sales support.
  • Processing sales orders.
  • Maintaining customer records.
  • Generating timely quotes & closing deals in the shortest period possible.
  • Making peic reports as required by management.
  • Receiving and serving listed and walking-in customers.
  • Preparing a calling schedule and following up on client demands.
  • Maintaining a strong market presenceriod.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Digital marketing experience will be an added advantage.
  • The person must have a strong background in customer service.
  • At least 2 years experience in the renewable industry.
  • Candidates should hold a qualification for marketing or equivalent.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and appropriately qualified candidates can send their CVs with reputable and contactable referees by email to: clamorerecruit@gmail.com

Deadline: 30 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Clamore Solar

A dynamic renewable energy company focusing on solar powered solutions for agriculture, domestic and industrial use.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback