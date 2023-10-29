Sales and Marketing Administrator (Harare)
Clamore Solar
Job Description
Clamore Solar is a renewable energy. We are involved in the energy industry. Due to our growth expansion, an exciting opportunity for a reliable and trustworthy sales and marketing administrator has arisen in our organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Offering sales support.
- Processing sales orders.
- Maintaining customer records.
- Generating timely quotes & closing deals in the shortest period possible.
- Making peic reports as required by management.
- Receiving and serving listed and walking-in customers.
- Preparing a calling schedule and following up on client demands.
- Maintaining a strong market presenceriod.
Qualifications and Experience
- Excellent communication skills.
- Digital marketing experience will be an added advantage.
- The person must have a strong background in customer service.
- At least 2 years experience in the renewable industry.
- Candidates should hold a qualification for marketing or equivalent.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and appropriately qualified candidates can send their CVs with reputable and contactable referees by email to: clamorerecruit@gmail.com
Deadline: 30 October 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Clamore Solar
Browse Jobs
A dynamic renewable energy company focusing on solar powered solutions for agriculture, domestic and industrial use.