Sales And Marketing Officer CMED: Manicaland (Grade 10)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above-mentioned post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Regional Manager. The position exists to create market, develop and implement marketing strategies ensuring that CMED acquires a larger market share and ensure that all stakeholders know the services offered by CMED.

Duties and Responsibilities

Engage in website development and monitoring to ensure visibility of the organization thus maintaining business as well as developing new business.

Attend to consumer queries to enlighten them on the organisation’s services.

Upload information about CMED to ensure public awareness and access to CMED information.

Conduct client visits to ensure that clients are kept abreast and updated on CMED services.

Conduct research and background checks of clients to understand their needs

Develop decorations for exhibitions and ensure that the stand is ready and clearly highlights CMED services.

Coordinate with all team members the necessary logistics to ensure that the stand has been set up well and timeously.

Contribute input into the CMED internal magazine and submit content to the Public Relations Officer.

Conduct overall stock take of corporate business promotion materials and gifts so as to ensure all inventory is accounted for.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Marketing or Business Administration.

Should have 5 ’O’ levels including English and Mathematics.

At least 2 or more years of relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above stated requirements should submit a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of qualifications, clearly headed “Sales & Marketing Assistant” to:

The Human Resource Officer