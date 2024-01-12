Pindula|Search Pindula
CMED (Private) Limited

Sales And Marketing Officer CMED: Manicaland (Grade 10)

CMED (Private) Limited
Jan. 15, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above-mentioned post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Regional Manager. The position exists to create market, develop and implement marketing strategies ensuring that CMED acquires a larger market share and ensure that all stakeholders know the services offered by CMED.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Engage in website development and monitoring to ensure visibility of the organization thus maintaining business as well as developing new business.
  • Attend to consumer queries to enlighten them on the organisation’s services.
  • Upload information about CMED to ensure public awareness and access to CMED information.
  • Conduct client visits to ensure that clients are kept abreast and updated on CMED services.
  • Conduct research and background checks of clients to understand their needs
  • Develop decorations for exhibitions and ensure that the stand is ready and clearly highlights CMED services.
  • Coordinate with all team members the necessary logistics to ensure that the stand has been set up well and timeously.
  • Contribute input into the CMED internal magazine and submit content to the Public Relations Officer.
  • Conduct overall stock take of corporate business promotion materials and gifts so as to ensure all inventory is accounted for.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Marketing or Business Administration.
  • Should have 5 ’O’ levels including English and Mathematics.
  • At least 2 or more years of relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above stated requirements should submit a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of qualifications, clearly headed “Sales & Marketing Assistant” to:

The Human Resource Officer

CMED Private Limited

25 VUMBA ROAD MUTARE

OR

E-mail to: mashezham@cmed.co.zw

Deadline: 15 January 2024

CMED (Private) Limited

.

