Sales And Marketing Officer CMED: Manicaland (Grade 10)
CMED (Private) Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above-mentioned post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Regional Manager. The position exists to create market, develop and implement marketing strategies ensuring that CMED acquires a larger market share and ensure that all stakeholders know the services offered by CMED.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Engage in website development and monitoring to ensure visibility of the organization thus maintaining business as well as developing new business.
- Attend to consumer queries to enlighten them on the organisation’s services.
- Upload information about CMED to ensure public awareness and access to CMED information.
- Conduct client visits to ensure that clients are kept abreast and updated on CMED services.
- Conduct research and background checks of clients to understand their needs
- Develop decorations for exhibitions and ensure that the stand is ready and clearly highlights CMED services.
- Coordinate with all team members the necessary logistics to ensure that the stand has been set up well and timeously.
- Contribute input into the CMED internal magazine and submit content to the Public Relations Officer.
- Conduct overall stock take of corporate business promotion materials and gifts so as to ensure all inventory is accounted for.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Marketing or Business Administration.
- Should have 5 ’O’ levels including English and Mathematics.
- At least 2 or more years of relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Applications meeting the above stated requirements should submit a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of qualifications, clearly headed “Sales & Marketing Assistant” to:
The Human Resource Officer
CMED Private Limited
25 VUMBA ROAD MUTARE
OR
E-mail to: mashezham@cmed.co.zw
Deadline: 15 January 2024
