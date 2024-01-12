Sales Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Are you passionate about art, creativity, and providing exceptional customer service?

We have an exciting opportunity for a Sales Assistant to join our prestigious Art gallery in Harare. As a Sales Assistant, you will play a crucial role in promoting and selling unique artwork and merchandise, creating a memorable experience for our gallery visitors. This position is ideal for individuals with a keen eye for art, excellent communication skills, and a love for engaging with diverse audiences.

Duties and Responsibilities

Greet and welcome visitors to the gallery.

Maintain accurate sales records and track inventory levels.

Compile paperwork for artist control.

Responsible for processing payments to artist.

Answering queries from customers.

Reporting discrepancies and problems to the Sales and Marketing Officer.

Giving advice and guidance on product selection and information to customers

Responsible for dealing with customer complaints.

Working within established guidelines on product selection.

Attaching price tags to merchandise on the shop floor.

Responsible for security within the store and being on the lookout for shoplifters and counterfeit money.

Keeping up to date with special promotions and putting up displays.

Ensure that your working area is clean and tidy always

And any other duties assigned by your supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/ Certificate in Sales, Marketing or related field.

Minimum of 1 year of experience in a retail or customer service environment.

Previous experience in a customer service or sales role, preferably in an art-related field.

Strong knowledge and appreciation of various art forms, artists, and artistic techniques.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to engage with visitors from diverse backgrounds and art knowledge levels.

Passion for art and a desire to share your knowledge and enthusiasm with others.

Attention to detail and the ability to handle cash transactions accurately.

Familiarity with point-of-sale systems and basic computer skills.

Flexibility to work on weekends, holidays, and occasional evenings as required.

Physical stamina to stand for extended periods and lift/move artworks and objects up to 10 kg +/-.

A positive, friendly, and approachable demeanor, with a proactive attitude towards problem-solving.

Other

How to Apply

To apply for this position please send your CV ,Cover letter and qualifications to: hr@nationalgallery.co.zw