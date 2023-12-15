Sales Manager - Croco Motors (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing and executing innovative sales strategies to propel our business growth and exceed company objectives.
- Setting and monitoring sales targets, goals, and assessments for all sales staff.
- Actively supporting, encouraging, and motivating managers and staff daily to sell all brands and maintain high morale and commitment.
- Nurturing a vibrant and collaborative sales culture that celebrates achievements, fosters creativity, and promotes a winning mentality.
- Presenting sales, revenue and expense reports and realistic forecasts to the Management.
- Analysing market trends, customer needs, and competitor activities to identify new opportunities for growth and maintain our competitive edge.
- Building and nurturing strong relationships with key clients, ensuring their satisfaction and loyalty to our various brands.
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams, including marketing, product development, and operations, to align sales efforts with overall company goals.
- Participating in the recruitment and onboarding process of new sales team members to further strengthen our exceptional team.
- Increasing all Brand sales and visibility.
- Achieving dealership-set targets and standards.
- Overseeing procurement and display of sales-related brands/items in the stable.
- Designing and implementing a strategic sales plan that expands the company’s customer base and ensures its strong presence.
- Participating in all Sales Exhibitions across the Group.
Qualifications and Experience
- HND/Degree in Sales, Marketing or equivalent.
- A Masters’s degree is added advantage.
- At least 5 years’ experience in a similar or related environment and one of which should be in a management position.
- Proven track record of success in sales management
- Strong leadership skills with the ability to inspire and motivate a team.
- Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
- Thorough knowledge of sales principles and techniques.
- Self-motivated, results-oriented, and driven to achieve targets.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 08 December 2023
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.