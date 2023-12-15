Sales Manager - Croco Motors (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and executing innovative sales strategies to propel our business growth and exceed company objectives.

Setting and monitoring sales targets, goals, and assessments for all sales staff.

Actively supporting, encouraging, and motivating managers and staff daily to sell all brands and maintain high morale and commitment.

Nurturing a vibrant and collaborative sales culture that celebrates achievements, fosters creativity, and promotes a winning mentality.

Presenting sales, revenue and expense reports and realistic forecasts to the Management.

Analysing market trends, customer needs, and competitor activities to identify new opportunities for growth and maintain our competitive edge.

Building and nurturing strong relationships with key clients, ensuring their satisfaction and loyalty to our various brands.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams, including marketing, product development, and operations, to align sales efforts with overall company goals.

Participating in the recruitment and onboarding process of new sales team members to further strengthen our exceptional team.

Increasing all Brand sales and visibility.

Achieving dealership-set targets and standards.

Overseeing procurement and display of sales-related brands/items in the stable.

Designing and implementing a strategic sales plan that expands the company’s customer base and ensures its strong presence.

Participating in all Sales Exhibitions across the Group.

Qualifications and Experience

HND/Degree in Sales, Marketing or equivalent.

A Masters’s degree is added advantage.

At least 5 years’ experience in a similar or related environment and one of which should be in a management position.

Proven track record of success in sales management

Strong leadership skills with the ability to inspire and motivate a team.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.

Thorough knowledge of sales principles and techniques.

Self-motivated, results-oriented, and driven to achieve targets.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.