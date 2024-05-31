Pindula|Search Pindula
Sales & Marketing Clerk x2 (Hwange & Kwekwe)

Verify Engineering
Jun. 15, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position that has arisen within the company.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Present, promote, and sell products/services.
  • Achieve agreed-upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule.
  • Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction.
  • Establish, develop, and maintain positive business and customer relationships.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a Diploma in Marketing, Business or related field.
  • At least 1-year experience in Sales and Marketing or similar role.
  • Knowledge of Modern Marketing Techniques or Similar role.
  • Exceptional communication and presentation skills..
  • Driver's License is a prerequisite.

Other

How to Apply

Applications together with a detailed CV (4 copies) marked “Private and Confidential ‘’ should be posted to:

The Human Resources and Monitoring and Evaluation Manager

P O Box CY 2 432

Causeway, Harare

Or Email recruitment@verify.co.zw

Verify Engineering

Verify Engineering is a wholly owned Zimbabwean oxygen and nitrogen plant located in Feruka, Mutare. The company is operated by The Harare Institute of Technology under The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

Address: 4th Floor Beverly Court Corner Nelson Mandela And, Simon Muzenda St, Harare

