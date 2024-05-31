Sales & Marketing Clerk x2 (Hwange & Kwekwe)
Verify Engineering
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position that has arisen within the company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Present, promote, and sell products/services.
- Achieve agreed-upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule.
- Expedite the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction.
- Establish, develop, and maintain positive business and customer relationships.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a Diploma in Marketing, Business or related field.
- At least 1-year experience in Sales and Marketing or similar role.
- Knowledge of Modern Marketing Techniques or Similar role.
- Exceptional communication and presentation skills..
- Driver's License is a prerequisite.
Other
How to Apply
Applications together with a detailed CV (4 copies) marked “Private and Confidential ‘’ should be posted to:
The Human Resources and Monitoring and Evaluation Manager
P O Box CY 2 432
Causeway, Harare
Or Email recruitment@verify.co.zwGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Verify Engineering
Browse Jobs
Verify Engineering is a wholly owned Zimbabwean oxygen and nitrogen plant located in Feruka, Mutare. The company is operated by The Harare Institute of Technology under The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.
Address: 4th Floor Beverly Court Corner Nelson Mandela And, Simon Muzenda St, Harare
Related Jobs
National Foods Holdings Limited
Sales Analyst (Harare)
Deadline: