Sales Representative: Car Rental

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plans and organizes own selling activity to secure new business.

Takes responsibility for completing agreed number of prospecting calls and customer visits, and encouraging customers to experience the brand in order to meet and exceed agreed targets.

Demonstrates the Croco Customer First Behaviors in all interactions with customers and colleagues.

Ensures sales opportunities are maximized for the full range of services and products.

Maintains contact with customers to ensure they are kept fully informed throughout the sale, pre- and post-delivery.

Participates in planning sales and marketing campaigns and promotions.

Maintains a professional manner and high standards of personal presentation at all times.

Handles customer complaints with professionalism and confidence.

Helps customers choose a vehicle that meets their needs, based on price and mileage allowance.

Assists customers with their rental needs by providing accurate information and up-selling additional products and services.

Inspects vehicles prior to rental and document any existing damage.

Completes rental contracts and paperwork accurately and in a timely manner.

Qualifications and Experience

Sales/Marketing qualification.

Customer responsiveness.

Good written and oral communication skills.

Ability to work, cope and produce results under pressure.

Class 4 Driver’s license.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw stating the job applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 27 November 2023