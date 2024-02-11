Sales Supervisor (Harare)

Processes involved in tobacco marketing.

Tobacco classification.

Arbitration and dispute resolution.

Inspection of tobacco handling facilities.

Crop assessment survey procedures.

Stakeholder engagement.

Supervisory skills.

Analytical, cognitive, and conceptual thinking.

Good report writing and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and a detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "SALES SUPERVISOR".

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.

Deadline: 18 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message