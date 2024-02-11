Sales Supervisor (Harare)
Job Description
The above-mentioned vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the vacancy. The successful candidate will be based at TIMB Head Office.
Reports To: Head Tobacco Operations
Duties and Responsibilities
- Controlling and regulating sales as well as sales programmes to ensure compliance with the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act at all licensed selling points.
- Coordinating and planning inspections of tobacco handling facilities.
- Leading teams conducting the national crop assessment exercise.
- Ensure proper supervision of subordinates to maintain a good standing of the organization and ensure efficient service delivery.
- Conducting on-the-job training for team members.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Agriculture or equivalent.
- TIMB certificate of competency in tobacco classification and leaf appraisal.
- At least 18 months working experience as an Arbitrator.
- Avalid Class 4 driver's license.
Other Requirements/ Competences:
- Processes involved in tobacco marketing.
- Tobacco classification.
- Arbitration and dispute resolution.
- Inspection of tobacco handling facilities.
- Crop assessment survey procedures.
- Stakeholder engagement.
- Supervisory skills.
- Analytical, cognitive, and conceptual thinking.
- Good report writing and communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and a detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, "SALES SUPERVISOR".
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.
Deadline: 18 February 2024
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.