Teecherz Home & Office

Salesperson (Bulawayo)

Teecherz Home & Office
Mar. 05, 2024
Job Description

Responsible for generating sales leads and meeting sales targets.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Generating sales within and outside the branch in order to attain allocated sales budget.
  • Conduct market surveys including competitor and customer analysis.
  • Participating in marketing activities of the branch including brand awareness campaigns.
  • Ensuring that the stock is well displayed and merchandised.
  • Educate and demonstrate product usage to customers.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a diploma in Marketing Management or equivalent.
  • Must have + 1 years experience in the same position.
  • Sales driven with ability to meet monthly sales budget.
  • Knowledge of Pastel Accounting an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 05 March 2024

Teecherz Home & Office

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

