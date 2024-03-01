Salesperson (Bulawayo)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Responsible for generating sales leads and meeting sales targets.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Generating sales within and outside the branch in order to attain allocated sales budget.
- Conduct market surveys including competitor and customer analysis.
- Participating in marketing activities of the branch including brand awareness campaigns.
- Ensuring that the stock is well displayed and merchandised.
- Educate and demonstrate product usage to customers.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a diploma in Marketing Management or equivalent.
- Must have + 1 years experience in the same position.
- Sales driven with ability to meet monthly sales budget.
- Knowledge of Pastel Accounting an added advantage.
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 05 March 2024
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.
