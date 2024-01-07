Salesperson
Nash Paints
Job Description
Nash Paints is looking for Salesperson to be based at their Gutu Branch. The person will be responsible for selling paint products and paint accessories; meeting customer needs while obtaining orders from existing or potential sales outlets. He/She has to ensure that the customer is satisfied and adequately taken care of while making a purchase.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Greet and welcome customers.
- Help customers find items in the store.
- Check for stock in the branch as well as at other branches. Order requested stock for customers.
- Provide customers with information about items.
- Product knowledge.
- Invoicing.
- Keep track of inventory.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 O-level including Mathematics and English.
- Computer literacy.
- Sage X3 knowledge will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Drop your CV in person at: Nash Paints Gutu branch (375 Mkushi building Mupandawana).
Deadline: 09 January 2024 between 1400 – 1500 hours
Nash Paints
Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.
