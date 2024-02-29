Senior Technical Officer - Civil Engineering (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the following position that has arisen within the Engineering Division at the Standards Association of Zimbabwe. Purpose of the job is to make overall decisions in terms of the result outcome, testing and ensuring the resources required for the smooth operation of work are available.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carrying out tests and inspections on samples received in house or on site.

Conducting comprehensive testing of civil products to ensure compliance with national standards.

Collaborating with a dynamic team of engineers and technicians.

Managing and executing test plans for various civil and mechanical products.

Analysing and interpreting test results, providing clear and concise reports.

Contributing to the development and improvement of testing procedures.

Testing methods evaluation, appraisal and inter-laboratory comparison tests.

General maintenance of laboratory equipment.

Assist in the training of junior staff.

Maintenance and improvement of the ISO/IEC 17020 / 17025 laboratory management systems.

Qualifications and Experience

A B.Eng/HND in Civil Engineering or a related field.

At least 4 years’ Experience in testing of civil works and products.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable and interested candidates should submit an application letter and detailed CV to: hr@saz.org.zw

Deadline: 05 March 2024