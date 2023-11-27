Pindula|Search Pindula
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd

Social Media Executive (Harare)

Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Dec. 01, 2023
Job Description

Responsible for providing ongoing social media content, participate in online conversation, manage online reputation and monitoring engagement.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Managing the Group's social media platform.
  • Creating content including texts, posts, videos and images on social media.
  • Creating promotions and social media advertising as per brand's needs.
  • Analyzing data to determine whether social media campaigns have achieved their objectives.
  • Setting up and optimizing company pages within each platform to increase visibility of company's social media content.
  • Responding to inquiries, queries and comments on all the social media accounts.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Marketing Management or related.
  • Certificate or Diploma in Digital Marketing from a reputable institution.
  • At least 3 years traceable experience in social media marketing.
  • Experience in Adobe Illustrator or Corel draw A MUST.
  • Strong knowledge of online marketing.
  • Highly creative and innovative.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates must email their CVs indicating at least 3 traceable references and proof of qualifications to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 02 December 2023

Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd

+ 263 - 4 - 667608
info@parrogate.com

Parrogate (Pvt) Ltd is a Group of companies with Strategic Business Units in, Maize Milling Industry, Engineering Iron & Steel Industry, Textle Industry and Food Processing Industry.

