Social Media Executive (Harare)
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Job Description
Responsible for providing ongoing social media content, participate in online conversation, manage online reputation and monitoring engagement.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Managing the Group's social media platform.
- Creating content including texts, posts, videos and images on social media.
- Creating promotions and social media advertising as per brand's needs.
- Analyzing data to determine whether social media campaigns have achieved their objectives.
- Setting up and optimizing company pages within each platform to increase visibility of company's social media content.
- Responding to inquiries, queries and comments on all the social media accounts.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Marketing Management or related.
- Certificate or Diploma in Digital Marketing from a reputable institution.
- At least 3 years traceable experience in social media marketing.
- Experience in Adobe Illustrator or Corel draw A MUST.
- Strong knowledge of online marketing.
- Highly creative and innovative.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates must email their CVs indicating at least 3 traceable references and proof of qualifications to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 02 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Browse Jobs
Parrogate (Pvt) Ltd is a Group of companies with Strategic Business Units in, Maize Milling Industry, Engineering Iron & Steel Industry, Textle Industry and Food Processing Industry.
Related Jobs
CBZ Holdings Limited
Contact Centre Agent (Harare)
Deadline:
Croco Motors
Sales Representative: Car Rental
Deadline:
Croco Motors
Digital Sales Representative (Harare)
Deadline:
Thornville Marketing (Private) Limited
Sales Promoter (Harare)
Deadline: