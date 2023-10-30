Job Description

Africa University is a private, pan- African, United Methodist-related institution located in Mutare, Zimbabwe. The University is a member of the Association of African Universities and is inviting suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned strategic position.

Reporting to the Sports Director, the Sports Coordinator/Life Saver will be responsible for the sporting wellbeing of students and staff who use the swimming pool, gymnasium and other sports facilities in the University by ensuring that facilities and equipment are clean, ready for use and maintained to hygienic and recommended safety standards at all times.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Sports Coordinator/Life Saver will be responsible for coordinating sporting events such as training sessions and tournaments. The incumbent must be a proficient swimmer who is physically fit, must be able to work long and odd hours as well as during weekends and public holidays.

Ensure proper swimming pool testing before usage of the facility.

Maintain the swimming pool, the gym and changing rooms to the hygienic and recommended safety standards at all times.

Ensure that swimming pool and gym users are registered prior to using the facilities and that they are aware of the rules and regulations of the facilities.

Uses appropriate rescue/safety techniques.

Rescue swimmers in danger/distress and administer first aid treatment as required until the arrival of emergency medical services.

Ensure that all the University’s sport equipment, gym equipment, and sport facilities are in good working order.

Assists in supervision of part time coaches and team captains.

Assists in the general administration of sport in the University.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in Lifesaving.

Swimming coaching certificate.

Diploma in Sport Management, Sport Administration or Sport Science.

Degree in Sport Management, Sport Administration or Sport Science is an added advantage.

At least 2 years’ experience as a Life-Saver.

Able to coach two or more sports codes.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts,national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees. The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to e-mail address: careers@africau.edu by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 3 November 2023. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter.