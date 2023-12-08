Spray Painter – Auto Body Center (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintain equipment in good condition.
- Keep records of production quantities and time.
- Undertaking preparation so that vehicle is ready for spray painting.
- Removing rust and other loose materials using acid or a wire brush.
- Filling, sanding, and smoothing surfaces that need to be sprayed.
- Fill cavities and dents with putty to attain smooth surface.
- Applying masking tape and coverings over areas that are not being sprayed.
- Selecting and mixing the required coating liquids.
- Selecting and attaching the correct spray nozzle to create the desired spray pattern.
- Colour matching and vehicle spray painting.
- Spraying designs using stencils, if required.
- Cleaning spray cans, nozzles, and other spraying equipment after each spray job.
- Inspecting and assessing spray coatings after the paint has dried.
- General cleaning of workstation.
- Ensure that all workshop policies and procedures are observed.
- Assisting in the preparation of estimates and quotations.
- Assisting in the preparation of workshop reports.
- Quality control - repair right first time and ensure zero defects on all repaired vehicles.
- Ensure workshop equipment is serviced as per schedule where applicable.
- Adhere to all occupational Health and Safety requirements at all times.
Qualifications and Experience
- Journeyman Class One added advantage.
- Spray Painting Certificate /Diploma.
- At least 2 years’ experience.
- Self-motivated, results-oriented, and driven to achieve targets.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadliine: 11 December 2023
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.