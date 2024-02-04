Sub Librarian
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.
The primary role of the Sub-Librarian is to provide library services and resources to staff and students and support teaching and learning, research, and innovation. The Sub-Librarian will also develop and manage collections that are relevant to the University’s academic program curriculums. They will also oversee the Library’s operations and engage in scholarly and professional activities to enhance the Library’s services.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing research support, including in-depth research consultations and analysing information requests to determine which materials best meet the researcher’s needs.
- Provides content to upgrade the Library’s webpage and electronic subject guides.
- Prepares instructional materials for information literacy skills training.
- Trains students and staff on accessing all subscribed electronic resources, use of referencing tools, copyright issues and institutional repository access.
- Assists in the development of library policies and standard operating procedures.
- Manage risks in the Sections under Supervision.
- Provide reference and research assistance to staff and students, including creating research guides and offering instruction on information literacy skills.
- Develop and maintain the Library collection including selecting materials, and weeding out outdated or irrelevant materials.
- Engage in professional and scholarly activities to enhance the Library’s services, including participating in library-related committees.
- Conduct user surveys.
- Identify and recommend new technologies in line with current Library and Information Services Field trends.
- Ensure adherence to set policies and standard operating procedures in the Section under supervision.
- Actively participating in community engagement activities for the Library.
*NB: The successful candidate may be deployed to any of the University Campuses.
*NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- The applicants must be holders of a Master of Science Degree in Library & Information Science.
- BSc Degree in Library and Information Science OR Any other Degree plus a Higher National Diploma in Library and Information Science.
- At least three (3) years post-qualification experience in a university library at the Assistant/ Senior Assistant Librarian level.
Skills Required:
- A clear understanding of the role of academic libraries within the 21st century.
- Management and supervisory skills.
- In-depth appreciation of information and digital skills literacy is a prerequisite.
- Demonstrate a very good understanding of Education 5.0 and broad knowledge and expertise in achieving user satisfaction.
- Strong interpersonal skills .
- Willingness and ability to engage with professional networks.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line.
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 16 February 2024
