Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

The primary role of the Sub-Librarian is to provide library services and resources to staff and students and support teaching and learning, research, and innovation. The Sub-Librarian will also develop and manage collections that are relevant to the University’s academic program curriculums. They will also oversee the Library’s operations and engage in scholarly and professional activities to enhance the Library’s services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing research support, including in-depth research consultations and analysing information requests to determine which materials best meet the researcher’s needs.

Provides content to upgrade the Library’s webpage and electronic subject guides.

Prepares instructional materials for information literacy skills training.

Trains students and staff on accessing all subscribed electronic resources, use of referencing tools, copyright issues and institutional repository access.

Assists in the development of library policies and standard operating procedures.

Manage risks in the Sections under Supervision.

Provide reference and research assistance to staff and students, including creating research guides and offering instruction on information literacy skills.

Develop and maintain the Library collection including selecting materials, and weeding out outdated or irrelevant materials.

Engage in professional and scholarly activities to enhance the Library’s services, including participating in library-related committees.

Conduct user surveys.

Identify and recommend new technologies in line with current Library and Information Services Field trends.

Ensure adherence to set policies and standard operating procedures in the Section under supervision.

Actively participating in community engagement activities for the Library.

*NB: The successful candidate may be deployed to any of the University Campuses.