Supervisor: Infrastructure Maintenance
Job Description
Applications are invited for the above mentioned post in the Department of Engineering Infrastructure and Estates.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in any Built Environment or related qualification.
- At least 2 years post qualification experience.
- Membership of a recognized Professional Institution is required.
The required attributes of the Supervisor, Infrastructure Maintenance will include, but are not limited to:
- Ability to implement preventive infrastructure maintenance programs.
- Possess excellent planning and coordination skills.
- Ability to work well in a team.
- Ability to handle pressure and still make good decisions.
- Ability to pay attention to detail.
- Proficiency in computer skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by an Application letter, Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:
DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES
University of Zimbabwe
P O Box MP167
Mount Pleasant
HARARE
The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply.
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 01 December 2023
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
The University of Zimbabwe is a public university in Harare, Zimbabwe. It opened in 1952 as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, and was initially affiliated with the University of London. It was later renamed the University of Rhodesia, and adopted its present name upon Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.