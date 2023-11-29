Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post in the Department of Engineering Infrastructure and Estates.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in any Built Environment or related qualification.

At least 2 years post qualification experience.

Membership of a recognized Professional Institution is required.

The required attributes of the Supervisor, Infrastructure Maintenance will include, but are not limited to:

Ability to implement preventive infrastructure maintenance programs.

Possess excellent planning and coordination skills.

Ability to work well in a team.

Ability to handle pressure and still make good decisions.

Ability to pay attention to detail.

Proficiency in computer skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by an Application letter, Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: