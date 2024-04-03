Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the post of Survey Technician Intern. The incumbent must be 30 years and below, 1 year post graduate and should possess the following professional qualifications and competencies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Development of tools for loading and transferring GIS data between different systems within the organization.

Organizing, and managing spatial data relevant to the town.

Carrying out topographical surveys, derial surveys and mapping.

Sourcing for base maps from the Surveyor General's of fice.

Carrying out surveys,

Assisting in carrying out engineering surveys.

Assisting in locating and relocating of pegs, structures and property boundaries.

Liaising with Land Surveyors on survey of Council Land.

Carry out Tachometric Surveys.

Carry out non-title Surveys.

Liaise with the Surveyor General and other Chartered Surveyors in the Title Survey of stands.

Advise clients on procedure to be followed when carrying out title survey.

Verify cadastral surveys and sign beacon receipts.

Any other duties as assigned by Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Land Surveying and Geomatics or related field.

Computer Proficiency in GIS related software such as QGIS.

At least one year one year experience.

A clean Driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in own handwriting accompanied by certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to be submitted through email at: townsecretary@rusapetown.org.zw or through post or hand delivery to the undersigned:

TOWN SECRETARY