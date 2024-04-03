Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Rusape Town Council

Survey Technician Intern

Rusape Town Council
Apr. 16, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the post of Survey Technician Intern. The incumbent must be 30 years and below, 1 year post graduate and should possess the following professional qualifications and competencies.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Development of tools for loading and transferring GIS data between different systems within the organization.
  • Organizing, and managing spatial data relevant to the town.
  • Carrying out topographical surveys, derial surveys and mapping.
  • Sourcing for base maps from the Surveyor General's of fice.
  • Carrying out surveys,
  • Assisting in carrying out engineering surveys.
  • Assisting in locating and relocating of pegs, structures and property boundaries.
  • Liaising with Land Surveyors on survey of Council Land.
  • Carry out Tachometric Surveys.
  • Carry out non-title Surveys.
  • Liaise with the Surveyor General and other Chartered Surveyors in the Title Survey of stands.
  • Advise clients on procedure to be followed when carrying out title survey.
  • Verify cadastral surveys and sign beacon receipts.
  • Any other duties as assigned by Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Land Surveying and Geomatics or related field.
  • Computer Proficiency in GIS related software such as QGIS.
  • At least one year one year experience.
  • A clean Driver's license.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in own handwriting accompanied by certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to be submitted through email at: townsecretary@rusapetown.org.zw or through post or hand delivery to the undersigned:

TOWN SECRETARY

Rusape Town Council

P.O. Box 17

RUSAPE

Deadline: 16 April 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Rusape Town Council

Rusape Town Council is a local authority which was established in 1990. It has eleven wards. The name Rusape is derived from a shona word “Rusapwe” which means never dries, with reference to the ever flowing waters of Rusape River, adjacent to the town.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Rusape Town Council
Rusape Town Council

Geographic Information Systems Technician Intern

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Motor Mechanic x3

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Head Mechanic

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Senior Technician: Department of Architecture and Real Estate

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Chief Technician: Department of Biomedical Science

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Chief Technician: Department of Architecture and Real Estate

Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)

Technician (Textile Science, Apparel Design and Technology)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)

Instrumentation And Control Technician (Chipinge)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback