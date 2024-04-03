Survey Technician Intern
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the post of Survey Technician Intern. The incumbent must be 30 years and below, 1 year post graduate and should possess the following professional qualifications and competencies.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Development of tools for loading and transferring GIS data between different systems within the organization.
- Organizing, and managing spatial data relevant to the town.
- Carrying out topographical surveys, derial surveys and mapping.
- Sourcing for base maps from the Surveyor General's of fice.
- Carrying out surveys,
- Assisting in carrying out engineering surveys.
- Assisting in locating and relocating of pegs, structures and property boundaries.
- Liaising with Land Surveyors on survey of Council Land.
- Carry out Tachometric Surveys.
- Carry out non-title Surveys.
- Liaise with the Surveyor General and other Chartered Surveyors in the Title Survey of stands.
- Advise clients on procedure to be followed when carrying out title survey.
- Verify cadastral surveys and sign beacon receipts.
- Any other duties as assigned by Superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Land Surveying and Geomatics or related field.
- Computer Proficiency in GIS related software such as QGIS.
- At least one year one year experience.
- A clean Driver's license.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in own handwriting accompanied by certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to be submitted through email at: townsecretary@rusapetown.org.zw or through post or hand delivery to the undersigned:
TOWN SECRETARY
Rusape Town Council
P.O. Box 17
RUSAPE
Deadline: 16 April 2024
Rusape Town Council
Rusape Town Council is a local authority which was established in 1990. It has eleven wards. The name Rusape is derived from a shona word “Rusapwe” which means never dries, with reference to the ever flowing waters of Rusape River, adjacent to the town.