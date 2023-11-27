Surveyor Assistants x4

Job Description

An established organization in mining and construction seeks to recruit suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/Degree in Land Surveying.

At least 2 years post-qualification experience.

Experience in the construction industry an added advantage.

General awareness of land survey principles, practices, process, methods and techniques.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are invited to submit their application letter together with an updated CV to: ginvhumanresources@gmail.com with Job Title In The Subject Line Of The Email.

Deadline: 27 November 2023