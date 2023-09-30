Switchboard Operator x2

Job Description

Receives and directs all incoming, outgoing and internal calls.

Grade: 12.

Location: Records & Information Services.

Reports To: Records & Information Supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Makes telephone calls in response to departmental requests.

Operates PBAX (private branch exchange switchboards to facilitate connections).

Provides information to stakeholders or transfer calls to appropriate offices; and

Performs any other duties as assigned from time to time by the Records and Information Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

A Receptionist/Telephonist Certificate or a Certificate in Office Administration/Secretarial Studies.

5 ‘O’ Level subject or better including English Language.

Excellent communication skills.

Computer literate.

Excellent knowledge of office etiquette.

Good public relations skills.

In return, the Parliament of Zimbabwe offers a comparatively competitive public sector remuneration package which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, together with fully detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certified educational and professional certificates and three contactable referees, clearly showing which job is being applied for, should be hand-delivered and / or sent to: