Switchboard Operator x2
Job Description
Receives and directs all incoming, outgoing and internal calls.
- Grade: 12.
- Location: Records & Information Services.
- Reports To: Records & Information Supervisor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Makes telephone calls in response to departmental requests.
- Operates PBAX (private branch exchange switchboards to facilitate connections).
- Provides information to stakeholders or transfer calls to appropriate offices; and
- Performs any other duties as assigned from time to time by the Records and Information Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Receptionist/Telephonist Certificate or a Certificate in Office Administration/Secretarial Studies.
- 5 ‘O’ Level subject or better including English Language.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Computer literate.
- Excellent knowledge of office etiquette.
- Good public relations skills.
In return, the Parliament of Zimbabwe offers a comparatively competitive public sector remuneration package which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, together with fully detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certified educational and professional certificates and three contactable referees, clearly showing which job is being applied for, should be hand-delivered and / or sent to:
The Clerk of Parliament
Parliament Building
Corner Third Street & Nelson Mandela Avenue
P.O. Box CY 298
Causeway
HARARE
Canvassing and CV fraud will lead to automatic disqualification.
NB: Female candidates and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 13 October 2023 before 1630 hoursGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Parliament of Zimbabwe
The Parliament of Zimbabwe is the bicameral legislature of Zimbabwe composed of the Senate and the National Assembly. The Senate is the upper house, and consists of 80 members, 60 of whom are elected by proportional representation from ten six-member constituencies corresponding to the country's provinces.