Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Parliament of Zimbabwe

Switchboard Operator x2

Parliament of Zimbabwe
Oct. 13, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Receives and directs all incoming, outgoing and internal calls.

  • Grade: 12.
  • Location: Records & Information Services.
  • Reports To: Records & Information Supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Makes telephone calls in response to departmental requests.
  • Operates PBAX (private branch exchange switchboards to facilitate connections).
  • Provides information to stakeholders or transfer calls to appropriate offices; and
  • Performs any other duties as assigned from time to time by the Records and Information Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Receptionist/Telephonist Certificate or a Certificate in Office Administration/Secretarial Studies.
  • 5 ‘O’ Level subject or better including English Language.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Computer literate.
  • Excellent knowledge of office etiquette.
  • Good public relations skills.

 In return, the Parliament of Zimbabwe offers a comparatively competitive public sector remuneration package which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, together with fully detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certified educational and professional certificates and three contactable referees, clearly showing which job is being applied for, should be hand-delivered and / or sent to:

The Clerk of Parliament

Parliament Building

Corner Third Street & Nelson Mandela Avenue

P.O. Box CY 298

Causeway

HARARE

Canvassing and CV fraud will lead to automatic disqualification.

NB: Female candidates and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 13 October 2023 before 1630 hours

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Parliament of Zimbabwe

The Parliament of Zimbabwe is the bicameral legislature of Zimbabwe composed of the Senate and the National Assembly. The Senate is the upper house, and consists of 80 members, 60 of whom are elected by proportional representation from ten six-member constituencies corresponding to the country's provinces.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Green Fuel
Green Fuel

Instrumentation And Control Technician (Chiredzi)

Deadline:
Satewave Technologies
Satewave Technologies

Welder (Harare)

Deadline:
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

Workshop Operative

Deadline:
Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd
Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd

Part-Time Welder/ Fabricator (Harare)

Deadline:
Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd
Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd

Part-Time Repairs/ Faults Technicians (Harare)

Deadline:
Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd
Eteclite Solutions (Pvt) Ltd

Part-Time Solar Systems Installation Technician (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback