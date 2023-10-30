Tailors (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking to hire a highly-skilled tailor with at least 5 years’ traceable experience to construct, alter, modify, and repair garments for our customers. The tailor's responsibilities include restyling old or outdated garments based on customers' specifications. The tailor must be able to operate straight, overlocking, flossing and button holler machines. The tailor should also be able to prepare completed garments for pick-up by ironing out creases and removing chalk marks..

Duties and Responsibilities

Discussing design, alteration, or repair requirements with customers to ensure that their specifications are met.

Taking customers’ measurements using a tape measure.

Accurately recording customers' measurements, instructions, and preferences.

Attaching labels to customers' garments to prevent any errors.

Modifying garments according to customer instructions, which includes tapering pant legs, lining sheer garments, removing pockets, and adding padding.

Altering garments to improve comfort and fit, which includes shortening sleeves or straps, narrowing lapels, as well as taking in or letting out seams.

Repairing customers' garments, which includes patching or sewing tears and holes.

Constructing garments for customers based on their design ideas, specifications, and preferences.

Qualifications and Experience

Proven experience working as a tailor for at least 5 years.

Sound knowledge of fabrics as well as clothing design and construction.

The ability to use a sewing machine.

Excellent organizational, problem-solving, and time management skills.

Outstanding sewing skills.

Effective communication skills.

Exceptional customer service skills.

Good hand-eye coordination.

Detail-oriented.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via email on: expresstailorszw@gmail.com

Deadline: 30 October 2023