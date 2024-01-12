Team Leader x4 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned positions that have arisen in the organization.
The position exists to manage the selling of fuel and other petroleum products at the service station and to ensure that the organization runs smoothly.
Reporting to: Regional Representative.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervising and motivating site staff.
- Increasing market base.
- Controlling of and accounting for stocks.
- Engaging customers.
- Liaising with Local Authorities and other relevant stakeholders.
- Enforcing compliance with SHEQ requirements, and Accounting for revenue collected,
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 5 O' level passes including English Language and Mathematics.
- A Diploma in Marketing or equivalent is an added advantage.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics Navision an added advantage.
- Good customer care.
- At least 2 years' relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs and certified copies of certificates via email to: recruitment@petrotrade.co.zw or hand-deliver the application to The Human Resource and Administration Manager, Petrotrade Pvt) Ltd, 1st Floor, NOCZIM House, 100 Leopold Takawira Street, Harare.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates shall be communicated to.
Deadline: 26 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
PetroTrade
Petrotrade Zimbabwe is a trading company responsible for downstream activities, including selling petroleum products and lubricants through bulk sales and service stations. Our mission is to efficiently supply quality petroleum products through competitive prices and efficiency in a safe, fair and sustainable manner.
Website: https://petrotrade.co.zw/