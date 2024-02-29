Technical Administrator/Secretary - Import/ Export Consignments (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the following position that has arisen within the Destination Inspection Division at the Standards Association of Zimbabwe. Purpose of the job is to support both internal and external customers of the division by ensuring all administrative duties relating to destination inspection are delivered in an accurate and timely manner.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attend to enquiries and applications for inspection on SAZ Portal.

Attend to inspection processes of goods and motor vehicles.

Process Divisions Document Management System (record generation, document sourcing, minuting, filing, archiving, periodic reporting etc.).

Customer Service Liaisons.

Preparing quotations and invoices.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in a Technical Field or Equivalent.

Knowledge of ISO 17020 and 17025 will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of Import/Export Goods Testing and Inspection.

At least 2 years’ experience in a related field.

Good communication skills.

Should be willing to travel frequently.

Driver’s licence is a must.

How to Apply

Suitable and interested candidates should submit an application letter and detailed CV to: hr@saz.org.zw

Deadline: 05 March 2024