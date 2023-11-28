Technical Director (Harare)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is seeking the services of a competent and qualified personnel to fill the above mentioned vacant position.
The Director position is a full-time position to strategies the operation of the technical department from grass roots to national level under the authority of (ZIFA) and in compliance with the aims, objectives and values of the football Association.
Reporting to: General Secretary.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop, and implement a clear and thorough technical development plan with a chart aimed at continually promoting and improving the game of football Zimbabwe at all level from grassroots to Elite football including youth football, women's football. Futsal and Coach educators.
- Advise ZIFA on all matters related to the effective development of football in the country and be accountable for the development of strategy and policy for performance of football programmes.
- Putting in place clear systems and processes for identifying and developing talented players.
- Ensure that excellent relationships are developed and maintained with all football related stakeholders in order to ensure a cohesive and synergistic approach to the development of football is achieved and maintained.
- Ensure that the Technical Department is appropriately staffed with suitable qualified individuals who are capable of implementing the agreed programmes thereby ensuring the growth and success of football at all levels.
- Maintain a close and harmonious working relationship with CAF and FIFA and other major stakeholders including the government of Zimbabwe through SRC.
- Training and development of coaches including design and updating of coaches manuals, facilitating licensing courses, developing a coach's code of conduct, arrange for exert and specialist coaches to deliver training clinics, education on rules of the game and creating and maintaining a Database and a library of resources including books and articles for coaches to access.
- Establish and deliver a comprehensive and nationwide Grassroots programme at both the community level, schools, and schools through clubs, through strategic partnership within the communities and with various Government Ministries and agencies.
- Expand the demographics of players with specific emphasis on outreach to undeserved communities
- Establish and deliver a National women's Development plan including training and recommending staff members for National women's teams coaches at the U-17, U20 and senior levels
- Define and disseminate a national football philosophy
- Establish clear pathways for player development including establishment of a National Talent Identification system, identify training and protect talented young players to ensure their progression from Grassroots to Elite
- Research and monitoring of developments in football world including studying of major competitions, training methods, fitness, philosophies, opportunities for further development of the game and organising national seminars to promote technical activities.
- Perform any other duties and responsibilities assigned by ZIFA from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of a degree in Sports Science/ Sports Management /Sports education / Coaching degree.
- Highest recognised Coaching qualification (CAF)/ FIFA International.
- A masters in above degrees is an added advantage.
-
Must be from a football background, ideally a former player, though not only at international level With proven skills and experience in the implementation and delivery of football development programmes.
-
Credibility and recognition in football world to command respect among players and coaches.
-
Experience in managing high performance programmes with a proven track record in supporting team and squad management at various levels, including the international level. Experience in the leadership of coaches and Coach Education programmes.
-
Experience in the management of staff to ensure their effective operation, work allocation and discipline.
-
Experience in in people management skills with the ability to implement innovative ideas and influence support programmes.
-
Willing to work irregular hours and travel extensively Previous experience of working in a multi-stakeholder sports environment and comfortable managing the differing tensions that may prevail.
-
Professional Player/head coach Head Coach of a Premier league/ national youth teams Head Coach / Assistant Coach of National teams.
-
CAF Instructor/FIFA Instructor Should be above 35 years.
Other
How to Apply
In return the organisation offers a competitive salary and allowances commensurate with one's qualifications and experiences.
Qualifying candidates should hand deliver their applications, curriculum vitae and certified copies of certificates and Identification should reach us on or before the 3rd of December, 2023 to:
The Chief Executive Officer
Zimbabwe Football Association
Number 66 Bishop Gaul Avenue
Milton Park
Harare
Or Email to: recruitment@zifafootball.org.zw Clearly indicate position applied for and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is the governing body of football in Zimbabwe. It is responsible for organising national football competitions in Zimbabwe and managing the Zimbabwe national football teams.
The current ZIFA was founded in 1979. It has been affiliated with FIFA since 1965 and has been a member of the CAF since 1980.