Technical Training Officer (Chiredzi)

Job Description

The person shall be responsible to work collaboratively with the Training Manager to identify, develop, manage, plan, organise, implement, and administer the overall group business operations strategic training plan as instructed by the Human Resources Director through understanding the business operation and decision-making processes with a keen interest in producing targeted and tangible results by creating an effective and efficient workforce.

Duties and Responsibilities

Liaising with line management and interviewing employees (where necessary at critical levels) to identify and assess training and development needs.

Implementing manpower planning requirements for all critical occupations in consultation with line management and as instructed by the Training Manager and the Human Resources Director.

Implementing technical training programs according to organizational and departmental requirements through working collaboratively with departmental line management and HODs.

Crafting, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating training programs for employees and company apprentices (in direct consultation with the Apprenticeship Board/ Authority) and report progress to the Training Manager and the Human Resources Director.

Accurately creating and translating all modes of instructional training media content/curriculum into standardised SOPs, modules and PowerPoints as instructed by the Training Manager.

Create a curriculum to facilitate strategic training based on the organization’s goals.

Select and manage resources, including working with both internal employees and training vendors to develop and deliver training.

Keep abreast of training trends, developments, and best practices.

Performing proper record keeping for all inhouse and external training, modules, manuals, events, costs, and registers.

Participating in the crafting of annual/ seasonal training plans and budgets in consultation with respective departmental administration, line management, Training Manager and the Human Resources Director then monitor and administer.

Administering all trainee issues (placements/ rotations/ welfare).

Capturing and compiling all training activities to produce monthly training report and submit to the Training Manager.

Administering all training nominations/ quotations and registration for all approved consultants.

Compiling and following up on all trainee related ZIMDEF rebate claims.

Coordinating and linking up with guest house for all internal training booking logistics.

Qualifications and Experience

Time served Skilled Worker Class 1- Diesel Plant Fitter, Millwright or Motor Mechanic with 5 years all round hands-on experience working on Heavy Plant Machinery, Harvesting and Agric automobile equipment.

Possession of an NC/ ND/ HND in Mechanical or Automotive Engineering

Holder of Further Education Trainer’s Certificate or and IPMZ Training Diploma

At least 2 years’ experience in training and development management

Approachable with excellent written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills.

Superb track record in developing and executing successful training programs.

Critical thinker with innovative problem-solving skills with strong graphic designing experience in technical training curriculum in graphics and other normal formats.

Thorough understanding of technical training processes with ability to moderate large groups.

Familiar with traditional and modern training processes.

Ability to perform administration competencies.

Knowledge of office procedures with proficiencies in MS Office and information databases.

Strategic and creative mindset.

Meticulous attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Send CV and proof of qualifications to: vincent.moyo@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 23 June 2023

Feedback