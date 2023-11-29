Pindula|Search Pindula
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

Technician/Senior Technician

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Dec. 08, 2023
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Environmental Science.

  • Applicants must have a relevant first degree in Biology, Environmental Science or equivalent plus at least five years post qualification experience or a Master’s Degree in Biology, Environmental Science or equivalent plus at least 2 years’ post-qualification experience in the laboratory will an added advantage.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE

An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Department

National University of Science and Technology

P O Box AC 939, Ascot

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE

And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line. 

The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 08 December 2023

National University of Science and Technology (NUST)

+263292282842
info@nust.ac.zw

The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.

