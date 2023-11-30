Trainee Sales Executive (Harare)
Associated Belts and Bearings
Job Description
Sales and marketing of motorspares and accessories
Duties and Responsibilities
- Day to day sales of motor spares.
- Managing customers.
- Mreating a customer database.
- Mroducing weekly sales reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Any relevant tertiary qualification.
Other
How to Apply
if interested please send your cv to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw
Deadline: 03 December 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Associated Belts and Bearings
Browse Jobs
Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.
Related Jobs
Parrogate Zimbabwe (PVT) Ltd
Social Media Executive (Harare)
Deadline:
Thornville Marketing (Private) Limited
Sales Promoter (Harare)
Deadline: