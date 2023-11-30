Pindula|Search Pindula
Associated Belts and Bearings

Trainee Sales Executive (Harare)

Associated Belts and Bearings
Dec. 03, 2023
Job Description

Sales and marketing of motorspares and accessories

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Day to day sales of motor spares.
  • Managing customers.
  • Mreating a customer database.
  • Mroducing weekly sales reports.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Any relevant tertiary qualification.

Other

How to Apply

if interested please send your cv to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 03 December 2023

Associated Belts and Bearings

Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.

