Trainee Sales Executive (Harare)

Associated Belts and Bearings

Job Description

Sales and marketing of motorspares and accessories

Duties and Responsibilities

Day to day sales of motor spares.

Managing customers.

Mreating a customer database.

Mroducing weekly sales reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Any relevant tertiary qualification.

How to Apply

if interested please send your cv to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 03 December 2023